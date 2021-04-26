Horry County launches online tool aimed at helping families understand flood risk before they move

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County is testing a new online tool it hopes will help inform families about potential flood risks before moving.

That’s just one of the features of ‘Map Your Move,’ which went live online Friday.

Log on, and you’ll be able to find details about a property in unincorporated Horry County you may be considering buying or renting. Current and proposed FEMA flood zones, proposed supplemental flood zones, road closures during Matthew and Florence, evacuation zones and more are all included.

“It’s a starting-off point only,” county spokesperson Kelly Moore said. “It’s a jumping off point for folks. It’s a great way to find out some information about your neighborhood or parcel you’re considering.”

In addition to information about potential hazards properties face, the online tool shows nearby resources like schools, fire stations, hospitals and more. Moore said the county heard a lot of feedback that suggested such a tool was needed.

“It’s a one-stop shop,” she said. “A lot of these maps and resources people will have access to were actually already available on our website. But it’s important we give people direct access to things so they don’t to look in multiple places.”

The website is part of the resiliency planning process, which the county has been in for just over a year now. Moore said the county is looking at plans to add more features to the site.

“Including utility providers,” she mentioned. “But also another thing we hear from folks is ‘When I moved in, I didn’t know they might build this next door.’ So we really want to show people what’s already been approved.”

As the website continues its beta-testing period, the county seeks input from users- including issues and suggestions.

April O’Leary, founder of group Horry County Rising, wants to see a few additions to the program.

“We are fully aware that other municipalities have launched a similar tool,” O’Leary said. “For those municipalities that have a similar tool like this, what we’ve seen and recommended is actually showing what projects are being done from a watershed perspective or even your local ditch or you know your storm water infrastructure.”

In addition to flood mitigation and maintenance projects, O’Leary said she’d like to see info on watersheds and evacuation routes.

“So that way residents have a tool where they can see what their evacuation routes are in the case of an event,” she said. “Things like that so we can make sure we can use the tool as we’re preparing for a flood event or in the middle of a flood event.”

O’Leary said the tool will be helpful and she’s proud of her group’s push for a tool like this.

“One of the most vital ways to ensure we don’t have flood damages is knowing where it floods; so that’s like half the battle,” she said.

Flooding can be exhausting to homeowners in flood prone areas, like Lee’s Landing Circle outside Conway.

“I have to make a decision; either contend with the floods or get out,” Joyce McIntyre said. “So I’m going to get out.”

Joyce McIntyre has lived in her Lee’s Landing home for 25 years, but the recent flooding has been exhausting for she and her husband.

“We have things downstairs that have to be carted upstairs,” she said. “There’s 15 steps. My knees don’t take it anymore.”

O’Leary said the flood zones are important to take into account.

“Really what we’re trying to do is limit investments in these areas to ensure families understand that if they flood, they’re more likely going to lose all of their savings,” she said.

O’Leary said she’s suggesting not to invest in the areas until there are stronger building regulations.

Both O’Leary and Moore urged residents that no matter where they live in the county, they should consider flood insurance.

To use Map Your Move and to see how to provide your feedback, click here.