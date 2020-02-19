Horry County leaders look for long-term flood solutions as river levels rise

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – As flood waters rise in several parts of Horry County, leaders are trying to figure out more long-term solutions to prevent floods.

It’s a sight too familiar for people living in flood-prone communities like Socastee or Conway, water on roads or spilling over river banks.

“We’ve got to make sure that the developer goes through the proper channels, follows all the rules,” said county resident Amelia Wood. “We’ve got some really good guidelines to go by now. We’ve got Imagine 2040.“

With flooding forecasted along the Waccamaw River and Intracoastal Waterway this week, county leaders are looking for immediate and long-term solutions.

“With the recent forecast numbers coming in for additional potential rainfall Thursday night into Friday, it’ll definitely prolong what’s going on,” said assistant county administrator Randy Webster.

At the beginning of the year, Horry County Council chair Johnny Gardner said one of his main goals of 2020 was to make the county more resilient to flooding.

“We’ve got to get busy,” he said. “We’re doing hard work here, but we’ve got to keep doing it and keep pushing at it, because we got to come up with a solution.”

One minor solution could be changing zoning regulations for landscaping and preserving trees. At a meeting Tuesday night, county council passed second reading of an ordinance to do that. It includes incentives for keeping naturally existing trees and other plants, instead of planting new ones.

The county says that could help reduce flooding by promoting “low impact” development.

“If we get an expert that says plant a tree, keep a tree, put a ditch here or whatever it is, that’s what we want to do,” said Gardner.

At Tuesday’s meeting, council also voted to allow the Horry County Police Department to apply for about $350,000 dollars in state grants to fund two domestic violence detectives and a narcotics detective.