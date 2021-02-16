Horry County leaders propose parking district in Garden City to fix congestion issues

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County leaders are trying to improve parking in a beach community known for summertime congestion.

The county just recently finished surveying residents as it looks to update its beachfront management plan. The county is also looking to modify some other regulations, specifically in Garden City.

Garden City Beach is one of the most popular summer spots on the south strand… But it’s not always easy to find a place to park. Horry County is looking to establish some parking rules for homes in the community.

The proposed Garden City parking district would require any new or redeveloped residence to have one parking spot per bedroom. It would include homes between U.S. Highway 17 Business and the marsh, from Atlantic Avenue to the Surfside Beach town line.

Horry County Council passed second reading of the parking proposal Tuesday and council member Tyler Servant, who represents Garden City, says he’s worked on some slight tweaks with county staff.

“They have provided me with an amended version of the overlay to clarify some verbiage on questions that I received from constituents as it relates to parking requirements,” said Servant during Tuesday’s virtual council meeting.

The county also says the rules would help create enough beach parking to keep traffic moving and maintain Garden City’s “unique character.”

Homes in the parking district would also be limited to where a parking spot can go.

“It was made clear, so as not to be confusing whether it’s inside the setbacks or outside the setbacks, wherever the setbacks are, parking is not going to be allowed,” said county attorney Arrigo Carotti. “It’s only going to be allowed in the buildable area of a lot.”

County council also approved a resolution to accept a donation of 77 acres of land for the Postal Way extension in Carolina Forest. The project is part of the county’s RIDE III road improvement program.

County council must still pass the parking district rules one more time before they’re officially approved.