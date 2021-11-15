Horry County leaders remember long-time auditor, lawmaker

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County leaders are remembering the legacy Lois Eargle leaves behind.

The long-time Horry County auditor died Sunday, according to the Horry County Sheriff’s Office. Faith, family, and service are three qualities leaders say embodied Eargle’s mission.

“The reason she had servant’s heart is because of her faith,” said Bruce Davenport, associate pastor at Langston Baptist Church in Conway.

He said her presence will truly be missed at the church. “Always keep an optimistic attitude,” Davenport said. “Always.” He said that was one of many tokens of wisdom she would share.

Davenport has been the associate pastor for Langston Baptist Church for 22 years. It’s been a place of worship for the Eargle family for even longer.

“I knew her in younger days,” Davenport said. “She was one to be involved in the community,” he said.

Davenport said the wife and mother was a faithful member who taught women’s Sunday school, sang in the choir, and served on the finance committee.

Eargle’s passion to serve stepped outside of these pews and into the communities of Horry County. “Her desire to want to help people – her passion for service to the citizens of this county is what really stood out with Lois,” Horry County Sheriff Phillip Thompson said.

Eargle was the first woman in Horry County to run for state legislature and served four terms in the House of Representatives. She retired in June from her role as Horry County’s auditor of 28 years.

Thompson said he and Eargle were good friends. She even encouraged him to run for sheriff 20 years ago.

“She got behind me and supported me through running for sheriff and then we were able to serve together for 20 years,” he said. Thompson said we could all learn from the life she lived.

“Her legacy to live on is that we could just be a caring person like Lois Eargle was,” Sheriff Thompson said.

News13 has reached out to the family to offer our condolences and learn more about funeral arrangements.

