Horry County locals stock up on hurricane supplies ahead of Dorian

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Few locals in Horry County spent their Labor Day weekend on the beach. Instead, they set their sights on Hurricane Dorian and hit the stores for supplies.

“Stocking up on water, batteries, just bought a generator so I can wire it in, got the wood to go over the windows, so I think we’re pretty well set,” Roger Krickler who lives in Horry County said.

“Well, having been through (a hurricane) two or three times, just the basic essentials of gasoline, water and just batting down the hatches and getting ready for it,” Ray Brayboy who lives in Horry County said.

Lowe’s employees on Highway 17 Bypass said they sold out of generators within one hour on Saturday. They received a new shipment Sunday, but were already running low by 4 p.m.

Customers noticed certain supplies had limited selections.

“Well, quite a few things, particularly the gas tanks and flashlights and things like that. There’s been a run on it the last two or three days,” Brayboy said.

Most shoppers say they want to have the tools ready in case they have to take on Hurricane Dorian.

“It’s a destructive occurrence, and I think it would be foolish not to go forward and do what you can in preparation for it days in advance. I’m finding real quickly that a lot of other folks are doing the same thing,” Brayboy said.