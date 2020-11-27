Horry County looks to update comprehensive plan for maintaining its beaches

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – Horry County is looking for your help in guiding how to manage its beachfront.

With highs in the 70s on Thursday, going to the beach was just as tempting as snagging seconds on this Thanksgiving.

“I think this is the best place me and my wife could be on Thanksgiving,” said Mike Causey, who lives in the Prince Creek neighborhood with his wife Susan.

The Causeys couldn’t have asked for a better first turkey day on Garden City Beach.

“It’s the best Thanksgiving I’ve had in several years,” Mike Causey said. “I enjoy family, but this is wonderful.”

“Life is good,” Susan said. “This is our first Thanksgiving as new residents and I love it.”

Horry County is looking to keep its beaches and their communities pristine all year long. The county is updating its beach management plan for the state Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), which was last changed in 2013. The plans are part of DHEC’s Office of Ocean and Coastal Resource Management.

The plan focuses on just about everything at the beach, including hurricane preparation, erosion, protecting wildlife, oceanfront development and even parking. It’s for all county-run beaches like Garden City Beach, while towns and cities have their own plans.

Here are the main stretches of beach the county maintains:

South border of North Myrtle Beach to the north border of Myrtle Beach (excluding Briarcliffe Acres)

South of Springmaid Pier in Myrtle Beach to the northern border of Surfside Beach

South border of Surfside Beach to the Georgetown County line

The county has a survey, so you can tell it what you think needs to be addressed at the beach. You can click here to take the survey. You can also call or email the county’s planning and zoning department to learn more about the plan.

The Causeys say they’d like to see less development on the coast to reduce flooding, especially somewhere like Garden City.

“It’s affecting the environment and yes, we came here, but I don’t know,” said Susan Causey. It seems like there needs to be some kind of limit.”

The survey will be available through Jan. 31.