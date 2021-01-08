Horry County man whose child sex abuse charges were dismissed files defamation lawsuit

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County man whose child sex abuse charges were dismissed in 2019 filed a defamation lawsuit Thursday against Horry County police and 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson.

In the lawsuit, Anthony Strickland claims in January 2016, Horry County police “wrongfully decided” that the sexual assault of two children happened at a local strip club which Strickland was the manager.

The lawsuit also claims the two children contradicted Strickland’s involvement with descriptions that didn’t match Strickland, his residence, or the strip club in which the crime allegedly happened.

Strickland was originally charged with first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, criminal sexual conduct with a minor, and various other sex charges, according to the lawsuit. The lawsuit also claims Strickland cooperated with police during the investigation.

Strickland was held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center for 14 days before he was able to post the $80,000 bond — which included conditions that wouldn’t allow him to leave Horry County, according to the lawsuit.

On June 27, 2019, the charges against Strickland were dropped after guilty peas by both of Strickland’s co-defendants.

Strickland claims he was maliciously prosecuted by Horry County police despite lack of probable cause, according to the lawsuit.

Strickland is seeking unspecified damages for physical injury, emotional injury, psychological injury, mental anguish and distress, out-of-pocket expenses, pain and suffering, attorney fees and court costs, injury to reputation and standing in the community, embarrassment, and humiliation.

Richardson said he can’t comment on pending litigation. News13 is still waiting to hear back from Horry County police.

Read the full lawsuit below: