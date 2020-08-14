Horry County manufacturing industry sees growth during pandemic

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – While Grand Strand hospitality and service industries have suffered during the pandemic, Horry County’s manufacturing industry is seeing growth.

According to the Myrtle Beach Regional Economic Development Corporation all of the county’s manufacturing facilities and offices have remained open during the pandemic.

“Though we have hospitality and tourism that’s been heavily effected, our manufacturing still remains strong,” said MBRDC President and CEO, Sandy Davis, “We’re finding that a lot of our manufacturing were just continuing to work and actually had seen some of their best months ever during coronavirus.”

Carolina Food Service in Loris has been growing their business over the last few months.

“It’s nice to see that we’re penetrating markets and growing sales wise and keeping our heads above water,” said CFS President, Juan Serrato.

CFS was briefly impacted when restaurant dining rooms were forced to close.

After bouncing back Serrato has been able to create more jobs as the demand for product grew.

Now more shelves are being added in the warehouse to support the product increase.

“At the end of the day it’s come to show us new areas of opportunity that we hadn’t even thought about,” said Serrato.

Serrato encourages others to support the service industry as much as possible by ordering take-out from local restaurants.

“It’s wild the amount of people that depend, their livelihoods depend on that industry. It’s usually a thriving industry here in the region and it was hit big this year,” said Serrato.