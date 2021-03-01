Horry County moves to OPCON 3 as water levels lower

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County plans to move to Operating Condition Level 3 Monday afternoon as waterway levels lower along area rivers.

The change means that emergency shelter operations and the Emergency Operations Center and its phone bank will end operations. The county directs those who still need help to contact the American Red Cross.

The announcement comes as water levels for the Waccamaw River at Conway, the Intracoastal Waterway at Socastee, the Waccamaw River at Bucksport and the Pee Dee River at Bucksport have fallen.

Damage assessment teams will travel to impacted areas later in the week. The county is asking those who do not live in affected areas to stay out, stating that vehicles can create wakes and worsen flooding.

A temporary safety zone on parts of the Waccamaw River and the Intracoastal Water has been extended by the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Charleston until March 7. The order prohibits wakes.