Horry County moving to Operating Condition Level 2 due to ongoing flooding

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County is moving to Operating Condition Level 2 at 4 p.m. due to ongoing flooding in the county.

The Emergency Operations Center will be activated in a limited, virtual scope at 4 p.m.

Water levels continue to rise along the Waccamaw River at Conway and the Intracoastal Waterway at Socastee, the Waccamaw River at Bucksport, and the Pee Dee River at Bucksport, the county said.

Public safety is monitoring the situation and will ensure that resources can provide shelter if needed.

Community members are urged to review their emergency plans to determine steps to stay safe, the county said.

The U.S. Coast Guard also enacted a “no wake zone” on parts of the Intracoastal Waterway until Feb. 28. Anyone who doesn’t live in a flooded neighborhood is asked to stay out as wakes created by vehicles can make flooding worse.