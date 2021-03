HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County police officer who was involved in a crash Tuesday is in “serious but stable” condition, according to the department.

The officer will undergo medical procedures later this week to treat his injuries, police said. The officer’s wife is also an HCPD officer and they thank the community for their support.

Two cars were involved in the crash that happened near Country Club Drive and Long Avenue Extension, HCPD said.