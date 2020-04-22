Horry County officially named “sanctuary” for Second Amendment

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County is officially considered a Second Amendment “sanctuary.”

During a virtual meeting, Horry County Council passed final reading Tuesday night of an ordinance to do just that. Kershaw County is the only other government in South Carolina to become a Second Amendment “sanctuary.”

It doesn’t come with any actual governing power, but the ordinance says council will protect the right of the county’s citizens to have guns. Some council members have said it’s important for the county to show its support for the Second Amendment.

The ordinance states council is “concerned about the passage of any bill containing language which could be interpreted as infringing on the rights of citizens of Horry County to bear arms.” The ordinance goes on to say council would protect the right to bear arms by way of “legal action, the power to appropriate public funds, the right to petition for redress of grievances, and the power to direct the law enforcement and employees of Horry County to not enforce any unconstitutional law.”

Council also gave final approval to allow police officers to keep their service weapons when they retire.