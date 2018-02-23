Horry County officials discuss early Imagine 2040 results

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County officials are starting to learn about what people are saying they want in the Imagine 2040 survey.

The Imagine 2040 committee held its first meeting in Conway on Thursday after holding four open houses to hear from residents earlier this year.

At today’s meeting, the committee focused on how to grow with the county’s rising population, which is projected to be more than 423,000 by 2040.

“People who live in the more rural communities are really wanting to see those areas preserved, maybe with a little bit additional housing around the Aynor and Loris areas,” said Horry County community planner Leigh Kane. “In the urban areas, they’re wanting to see improvements in public safety, transportation and public services.”

You now have until March 11 to fill out the Imagine 2040 survey because the deadline has been extended. You can click here to take the survey and learn more about Imagine 2040.

The committee plans to meet again on March 29.