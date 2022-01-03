Horry County officials seek to close ‘makeshift’ Loris club with deadly past

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County officials hope to shut down what they call a “makeshift” nightclub near Loris that has a violent past that includes at least three deadly shootings.

The operators of Turk’s Place, located at 4337 Redenbo Drive, have been given 30 days to respond to a petition filed by the 15th Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office. The petition identifies the property owner as Shammond Jackson, who is named along with Veronica Jackson, Marlina Jackson and Robert Jackson.

Turk’s Place is described in the petition as a “makeshift club located in a small wooden structure at the end of a rural dirt road” and says the Jacksons live in several trailers surrounding the club. The Solicitor’s Office says the club does not have a business license and does not maintain “normal working hours.”

Horry County authorities have investigated multiple shootings on the property in recent years, with the most most recent one being in November. According to the Solicitor’s Office, two men — Colloyd Jackson and another man — were shot inside Turk’s Place. Jackson later died.

The petition says Horry County police responded to the club after the two men went to a hospital and that no one from the club called police after the shooting. The petition also says that when officers arrived they found a person “sweeping up shell casings and bloody items” inside the club.

At least two other deadly shootings occurred on the property, according to the petition. In June 2020, authorities found Heiden Goodman lying face down in the middle of Redenbo Drive. That happened about six months after Goodman and a woman were shot after a fight at the club.

December 2017, Bryan Marlow was also found dead in the middle of Redenbo Drive.

According to News13 archives, authorities also investigated another shooting in August 2020 that resulted in a Loris man being charged with attempted murder.

The petition, which was sent to the Jacksons on Dec. 3, seeks a temporary injunction to close the club for one year and requests that the Jacksons “be enjoined and restrained from using, maintaining, and assisting in the using and maintaining of Turk’s Place, as a place where the above alleged conduct, acts and public nuisance are carried out in violation of S.C. Code.”

It also asks the court to direct Horry County police to “abate the public and common nuisance now existing on the property” and to seize items on the property related to the “nuisance” and to sell them.