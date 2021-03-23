Horry County organization hopes to open new facility for women; men’s shelter to expand

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County organization hopes to open a new facility for women and the men’s shelter will be expanded.

Roshan Armstrong said she has been with New Directions of Horry County since September of last year. Armstrong said she feels with a new facility, it can benefit other women who have similar struggles.



“When I was in grad school, I had a nervous breakdown due to running out of money because of a car accident. I was not sleeping, I was not eating,” Armstrong said.

Armstrong said with the expansion she feels it could help other women who have struggles.

“It would give a woman a second chance,” Armstrong said.

Kathy Jenkins with New Directions of Horry County said the organization is looking to expand its services to women. Jenkins says they hope to build a new shelter with more beds and room for women.

“We purchased the lot that’s adjacent to our men’s shelter and our big dream is to build a new facility for our women. Right now, we only have 24 beds for women. Again, we always keep a waiting list,” Armstrong said.

Armstrong said it can also help others who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There are people who have no place to go. They have been forced out of their homes so it’s definitely a great need for it,” Armstrong said.

Jenkins said they are also adding to the men’s shelter. Jenkins says the organization is preparing for an influx at the shelter once the eviction ban has been lifted.

“This is why we are going ahead with our expansion at our men’s shelter. We are still continuing to help people everyday to get people back on their feet to open up beds so that more people can come in when and when the need arrives,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins says she hopes to have the second floor project of the men’s shelter completed by the end of April or middle of May.