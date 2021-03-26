Horry County organization looks to send girl scout cookies to groups overseas

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Blue Star Mothers of Coastal Carolina is a group of moms who have kids in the military and their mission is to deliver girl scout cookies to veterans and soldiers overseas.

Veterans receiving a small pack of cookies can be a big blessing as they put their lives on the line for our country and are thousands of miles away from their families.

Melissa Dion is a 22-year Army vet and she said during her time in the military she received many boxes of cookies.

“When your name gets called at role call for mail, it just makes your day a whole lot better, no matter how dirty you are, how tired you are,” Dion said.

Because of the pandemic, Blue Star Mothers of Coastal Carolina have not been able to have their regular fundraising events they typically have each year.

Dion says receiving the treats is a wonderful thing and it’s also the thought that counts the most.

“They took those extra couple of dollars and they bought a few boxes. They said give them to somebody who could really use them,” Dion said.

Friday, the organization made a quick stop at the Veterans Café to hand out boxes of girl scout cookies to the veterans.

“I brought back all my troops that I could and Blue Star Mothers really helped and made our Christmas special by sending packages to us,” said John Mills, who is a 23-year Army vet.

“It’s not Christmas. It’s not Easter. It’s just girl scout cookies and somebody thought of me while I was overseas fighting for their freedom,” Dion said.