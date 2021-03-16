Horry County parents concerned about standardized testing

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Board of Education believes it’s “unfair” for students to be required to take standardized tests this year.

Standardized testing during a not-so-standard school year is a topic of concern at the State Department of Education.

“A lot of students are just entering in the school for the first time,” said Ryan Brown, spokesperson for the SC Board of Education.

The Biden administration recently issued guidance requiring school districts to test.

“It’s unfair to make them sit and take a test instead of actually spending time, face-to-face with their teacher,” Brown said.

Brown told News13 standardized testing is only used to assess students’ progress. That’s why his team requested a waiver from the US Department of Education to forego the usual end of year tests and instead offer data from three interim assessments.

“They are a lot less high-stake and they give quick information,” Brown explained. Brown said based on the data from two of the assessments so far, most elementary and middle school students did not meet the state’s goal of 50 or more in both math and English.

“They’re going to probably to be as prepared as the best they can be,” said Marisa Michaels, a 4th-grade teacher at Socastee Elementary School.

She believes testing students would be a plus.

“I still think it’s important for them to be exposed to it because I know with the 4th grade, if they aren’t able to take it this year that would be two years of no testing,” Michaels said.

But Horry County School parent, Bridgette Hilbert said she isn’t so sure.

“He gets all nervous and flustered and he doesn’t do well to begin with,” Hilbert said.

“Let alone now that we’ve gone through COVID,” she explained.

The State Board of Education is expecting to hear back from the White House in the coming days on whether students will go forward with end-of-year testing.

