Horry County parents must sign up if they want full-time online learning for children K-12

HORRY CO, SC (WBTW) – HCS is offering an alternative instructional delivery model to students in grades K-12.

Parents may elect for their students in grades K-12 to enroll in full-time online learning through K-12 HCS Virtual.



It is important that the parents who are interested in enrolling their students in K-12 HCS Virtual complete the form prior to the deadline of midnight Friday, Aug. 7. After the form is submitted, a school or district representative will contact parents to complete the mandatory application process before a student may be enrolled in K-12 HCS Virtual.

Complete the form here: K-12 HCS Virtual Full-Time Application

If the link above is not active in your email, please copy and paste the below URL in a new web browser. https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSewXImid05prWLr6BETDiyY9zIbLtqVFYpVYgFPBmqS9rkeAw/viewform