Horry County parents on edge Friday as social media trend encourages threats

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Many students and parents were on edge Friday as a nationwide TikTok trend encouraged students to make violent threats to schools all over the country.

One parent kept their child home from school due to a threat.

“This morning, 100% I woke them up, I was like, I can’t do it,” Misti Jordan said.

Students were encouraged to participate in violent acts such as calling in bomb threats and schools shooting threats Friday.

“All it does is perpetuate fear in people,” Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier said. “And that’s the purpose of these challenges. And these social media threats.”

Parents like Jordan are not taking it lightly.

“If there’s a 1% chance that one kid could be taking this seriously just to get a subscriber or just to get a like, even as a joke — I’m not OK with taking him,” Jordan said.

Thursday night, Horry County police charged two Forestbrook Middle School students in connection with a local threat posted to social media. Jordan told News13 she would’ve like to hear about the threat first-hand from the school district.

“There’s not a phone call, a mass text message or anything like that that has come from his school or the school board,” she said. “And that’s shocking to me.”

While none of the threats were believed to be credible, the district wants parents and students to know the behavior won’t be tolerated.

“Our law enforcement agencies are incredible,” Bourcier said. “They use all their available tools to investigate school threats, all of them. And so likely there could be more charges today regarding other threats.”

Bourcier said anyone who comes across a post should contact local law enforcement so they can investigate.