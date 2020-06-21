Horry County PD takes part in peace walk in Longs, Saturday

LONGS, SC (WBTW) — The Horry County Police Department was invited to take part in a peace walk in the Poplar area of Longs on Saturday, the agency said online.

The officers walked with community members to take a stand against racism and inequality, vowing to work together for a brighter tomorrow.

“There are tragic events taking place in our country, and there is work still to be done in our own home. But, together, as one voice, we can make a difference. Change will come.” HCPD quotes on their Facebook page. “Thank you to the community partners, law enforcement officers, activists, council, and media who allowed us this opportunity to engage. It was a beautiful example of peaceful demonstration and community action.”

The agency posted these photos of the day online: