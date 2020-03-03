Horry County peer mentor students attend etiquette lunch

LORIS, SC (WBTW)- Peer mentor students at Loris High School and Academy for Technology and Arts participated in an etiquette lunch.

The lunch was held Monday. Culinary students prepared a meal and students learned how to network.

The students also learned techniques, rules, guidelines, appropriate conversation topics and more for dining in a professional or formal environment.

“Ms. Jones came into my classroom one day, and she told us about it. I thought about it, and decided I was going to try it out and if I didn’t like it I was going to leave,” said Riley McLain, a peer mentor and freshman student at Loris High School. “I think it was one of the best things I did this year, it was so amazing, I made a new friend.”

