Horry County police asks for help finding woman missing for 3 years

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who has been missing for three years.

Margaret Holcomb was last seen on Feb. 4, 2020, according to a social media post from the Horry County Police Department.

Holcomb told her mother she’d see her later, and has not been heard from by her family since, according to the post.

She was 37 years old when she disappeared, is 5-foot 2-inches tall, 90 lbs and has hazel eyes and blonde hair. Holcomb’s tattoos include a butterfly on her left wrist, a purple heart with an arrow on her right forearm, a fairy with a ring and a rose on her back right shoulder and ones reading “daddy’s girl” and “momma’s angel” on her right or left upper arm.

Anyone with information on her disappearance is asked to call police at (843) 915-8477.