Horry County police auction off abandoned and unclaimed items

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Police Department held its annual unclaimed and abandoned items auction on Saturday, which brought together bargain hunters and the pros to bid on a variety of unique goods.

The items up for grabs ranged from 69 different vehicles, to tools like lawn equipment and jewelry. Many of the cars were previously abandoned. However, some were seized by police for evidence purposes in homicide and narcotics investigations. All items were offered at a discounted price.

The auction drew both novice bidders and experienced car dealers, like Brandon Irizarry, looking for a good price.

“Some of the vehicles were obviously involved in some situations, some of them involved in things as serious as homicides and serious accidents, but it’s a nice selection,” Irizarry said.

“Some of them were a little rough, they’re going to need some work, but all-in-all I think everybody is happy, and they got some good deals.”​

The money from the auction goes to the police department’s general fund and can be used to make service and facility improvements.