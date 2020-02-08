One dead as HCPD investigates ‘traffic-related shooting incident’

Credit: HCPD

UPDATE 11:10 A.M. SATURDAY: The Horry County Coroner’s Office has confirmed one person died in connection with Saturday morning’s incident around Highway 9.

Deputy Coroner Chris Dontell says a cause of death has not been determined yet. An investigation is ongoing.

A department spokesperson said police have not made any arrests.

LORIS AREA, SC (WBTW) – Police in Horry County are investigating after what the department calls a ‘traffic-related shooting incident.’

A section of Highway 9 near Log Cabin Road was shut down to traffic for several hours Saturday morning as part of the investigation.

The department tweeted just after 4:30 a.m. Saturday that traffic heading both ways was closed as officers responded to a call.

The road was reopened around 9:30 Saturday morning.

News13 is working to learn if anyone has been hurt in this incident and if someone has been taken into custody.

