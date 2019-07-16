Police search for swimmer swept away on Lumber River

NICHOLS, SC (WBTW) – Horry County police are continuing a search after reports of a swimmer being swept away on the Lumber River.

HCPD is investigating a missing person case involving a 41-year-old distressed swimmer on the Lumber River near Nichols, according to Mikayla Moskov, with the department. HCPD and Horry County Fire Rescue were called around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday for reports of a “swimmer who had been swept away near Rice Field Cove on the Lumber River.”

HCPD and HCFR worked through the night to locate the missing swimmer, and those efforts continue Tuesday.

The SC Department of Natural Resources is assisting in the search.