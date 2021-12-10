Horry County Police Department officer among 2 people hurt in Loris crash

LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people, including an Horry County Police Department officer, were taken to the hospital Friday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash in Loris, authorities said.

Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched at 4:04 p.m. to the area of Highway 548 and Carrie Lane for the accident involving an HCPD cruiser and another vehicle. There’s no information on the extent of injuries.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area for the safety of first responders working at the scene.

No other information about the crash was immediately available. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

