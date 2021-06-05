Horry County Police Department remembers Cpl. Dennis Lyden, killed in the line of duty in June 2000

HORRY COUNTY (WBTW) – It’s been 21 years since Horry County Police Cpl. Dennis Lyden was killed in the line of duty, but HCPD is continuing to honor his memory and his service.

In a Facebook post Saturday, morning HCPD asked the public to”Never Forget” and to join the department “in honoring his service and his sacrifice.”

Lyden was attacked and shot with his own weapon in June 2000 while investigating a suspicious vehicle on Highway 544 in Conway. His killer, James Nathaniel Bryant, is on death row.