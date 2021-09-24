Horry County Police Department welcomes 8 new recruits

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Police Department welcomed new recruits Friday who graduated from The South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy.

Friday morning’s graduation ceremony recognized the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy Basic Law Enforcement Class 744. Eight of those recruits welcomed into HCPD.

The basic law enforcement training is a 12-week program aimed to provide candidates with the skills needed to become a certified law enforcement officer in the state of South Carolina. On Friday, Class 744 graduated and was on its way to becoming a class one officer.

“You are going to be the problem solvers of your community,” Horry County Police Chief Joe Hill, a guest speaker at the ceremony, said.

Just last week, HCPD recruiter David Langlais reported that the department was looking to fill more than 30 positions.

“You see what’s happened around the country, and that relationship with your community is on your shoulders now,” Hill said. “Doing the right thing for the right reason… that’s integrity.”

The department is also actively recruiting for a 5th police precinct in Carolina Forest. Although it will take two to three years to come together, Hill told News 13 earlier in the year that over 40 officers are needed to launch it.

In a statement from HCPD, the agency said: “Horry County Police Department is proud to welcome eight new officers today. Days and nights of learning still lie ahead, but we are confident these officers are committed to serving our community with compassion and professionalism. These latest additions represent the continued growth of our department to meet the needs of our growing community. We look forward to what the future holds!”

“A commitment to your community is critical because remember they gave you that power to police,” Hill said.

With graduation completed, the recruits will now head back to Horry County to begin their field training.