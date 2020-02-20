One injured in shooting at Coastal Villa Apartments in Conway

Conway, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Police investigate a shooting at an apartment complex in Conway.

Police were called the Coastal Villa Apartments on Highway 544 around 11:00 pm Wednesday night. Horry County Fire Rescue transported one person to an area hospital with serious injuries.

This is all the information we have at this time.

Investigators were on the scene overnight and may remain through the morning.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Horry County Police at 843-248-1520.