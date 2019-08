NORTH MYRTLE BEACH AREA, SC (WBTW) – Horry County police are investigating after possible human remains were found.

The possible human remains were found on Friday morning on Robert Edge Parkway in North Myrtle Beach, according to Kelly Moore, with Horry County.

Horry County Coroner Robert Edge tells News13 his office is responding to the area near Old sander Drive.

News13 has crew headed to the scene.

Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST NEWS: