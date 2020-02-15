Horry County police look for missing, endangered woman

CONWAY AREA, SC (WBTW) – Police in Horry County are asking for the public’s help finding a missing, endangered woman.

Marianne Cecilia Marsh, 61, was last seen near Birch Lane in the University Forest neighborhood outside Conway around 9 a.m. Friday, according to a post from HCPD.

She hasn’t been heard from since 4 p.m. Friday, the post continued.

Police say Marsh has a condition that requires medication and that she usually needs a cane to walk. That, combined with the low temperatures, are why she is considered endangered.

Marianne Cecilia Marsh | Courtesy: HCPD

She is approximately 5 feet tall and 105 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call HCPD at 843-248-1520. Count on News13 for updates.

