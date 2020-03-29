Horry County police look for missing woman last seen in Myrtle Beach area

MYRTLE BEACH AREA, SC (WBTW) – Police in Horry County are searching for a person reported missing.
Michelle King Bailey, 28, was last seen March 27, 2020, on Leeds Circle near Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County police.
She was driving a 2003 black Ford Explorer with a South Carolina license plate RGC154, HCPD says.
Anyone with information regarding Bailey’s whereabouts is asked to call 843-248-1520. Count on News13 for updates on the case.
