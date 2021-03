HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are searching for two women in connection with ongoing investigations.

Police are looking for Elizabeth Baugh and Christy Lee Hodge in connection with the investigations. Police didn’t say if the investigations were connected to each other.

🚨ATTEMPT TO LOCATE🚨#HCPD is searching for Elizabeth Baugh in connection with an ongoing investigation.



Anyone with information regarding Baugh’s whereabouts is asked to call Det. Thompson at 843-915-7999. pic.twitter.com/xJV6xEAaIf — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) March 15, 2021 🚨ATTEMPT TO LOCATE🚨#HCPD is searching for Christy Lee Hodge in connection with an ongoing investigation.



Anyone with information regarding Hodge’s whereabouts should call Det. Thompson at 843-915-7999. pic.twitter.com/JQdyW3MQt7 — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) March 15, 2021

No other details about the investigations were provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Thompson at 843-915-7999.