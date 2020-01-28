Horry County police look to place automated license plate readers around the county

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Police Department is looking to place automated license plate readers around the county on the biggest thoroughfares, like Highway 378, 22 and 31, to target criminals.

The cameras are in use 24 hours a day and use character recognition to read license plates and sometimes even identify the make and model of the vehicle.

The processor inside determines the tag number and can instantly match the tag against a list of criminals sled and the national crime information center has.

Audio and visual alerts can be sent to dispatch, directly to an officer’s laptop, email or phone.

Police will be able to put in a tag number and the system will tell them if that vehicle has been at a certain location they are investigating.

These tag readers can also be built into portable speed trailers… and those can be placed in high crime areas to monitor the locations of incidents.

Chief Joseph Hill says the Myrtle Beach Police Department has had ‘great success’ with this project.

Chief Hill says this won’t impact Horry County 9-11 because the alerts will go directly through sled’s database to the officer’s devices.