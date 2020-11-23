Horry County police looking for missing woman

Grand Strand
Posted: / Updated:

(Source: Horry County Police Department) Rosalind Drayton

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — Horry County police are searching for a 51-year-old woman who was last seen Saturday.

Rosalind Drayton was last seen at 5 p.m. Saturday at a location off Esso Road and the Highway 17 overpass near Myrtle Beach, according to the Horry County Police Department. She was wearing a striped shirt and black pants with a white stripe.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call (843) 248-1520.

LATEST HEADLINES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories