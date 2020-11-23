Horry County police looking for missing woman

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — Horry County police are searching for a 51-year-old woman who was last seen Saturday.

Rosalind Drayton was last seen at 5 p.m. Saturday at a location off Esso Road and the Highway 17 overpass near Myrtle Beach, according to the Horry County Police Department. She was wearing a striped shirt and black pants with a white stripe.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call (843) 248-1520.