Horry County police looking for missing woman

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — Horry County police are searching for a 51-year-old woman who was last seen Saturday.
Rosalind Drayton was last seen at 5 p.m. Saturday at a location off Esso Road and the Highway 17 overpass near Myrtle Beach, according to the Horry County Police Department. She was wearing a striped shirt and black pants with a white stripe.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call (843) 248-1520.
