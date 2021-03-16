Horry County police officer injured in Conway crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County police officer was injured in a crash Tuesday in Conway, according to the department.

Two cars were involved in the crash that happened near Country Club Drive and Long Avenue Extension, HCPD said. The officer was taken to a hospital. The officer’s condition is unknown.

The road was closed but reopened at about 6:15 p.m., according to police. A News13 crew on scene said two vehicles were towed away, one of which was an Horry County Police Department pickup truck.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating. Police said more information will be provided when possible. Count on News13 for updates.

