Horry County police officer injured in early morning crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – An Horry County police officer was involved in a crash early Friday morning near Highway 9 Bypass, according to authorities.

The officer was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Master Trooper Brian Lee, the officer was driving north on Highway 9 Bypass near Green Sea Road at about 5:50 a.m. when another vehicle ran a stop sign and struck the officer’s Chevy Tahoe.

A driver in a Nissan disregarded the stop sign on SC410, according to Trooper Lee. The driver and two other people in the Nissan were taken to a local hospital. Their conditions are not known at this time.

This collision remains under investigation by South Carolina Highway Patrol.

