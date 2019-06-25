Calls for service cleared after Horry County police respond to call in Pine Loop Rd. area of Conway

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Calls for service have been cleared after Horry County police responded to a call in the Pine Loop Road area of Conway.

Mikayla Moskov, with the Horry County Police Department, said the department has cleared calls for service and are working to restore normal traffic patterns.

One person was taken into protective custody, Moskov said. No injuries or damages were reported and police say there is no danger to the community.

Horry County police respond to a call in the Pine Loop Road area of Conway and area residents were asked to shelter in place.

A tweet from the Horry County Police Department said units were responding to a call on Pine Loop Road, which caused traffic delays in the area.

Those who live in the area were asked to shelter in place and those driving in the area were asked to take an alternate route.