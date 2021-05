HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are searching for an endangered woman with autism.

Stephanie Rhiannan Montana Ballard, 21, was last seen at about 1:50 p.m. Tuesday in the Forestbrook area of Horry County, according to police. She was last seen with an unknown male in a silver Chrysler Pacifica.

Stephanie may be with the male in this photo.



They were seen together Tuesday, along with an older, silver Chrysler Pacifica.



Anyone with info about Stephanie’s whereabouts, or the identity and whereabouts of the male in the photo, should call 843-248-1520 immediately.#HCPD pic.twitter.com/wcDhQvQU7P — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) May 12, 2021

She is 5’3″ and 98 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes, police said.

Anyone with information or the identity of the male is asked to call police at 843-248-1520.