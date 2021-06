HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are searching for a missing and endangered man last seen Tuesday near Conway.

Michael Nash, 40, is missing from the Waccamaw Medical Park area of Conway, police said. He has short black hair and a beard with a goatee. He’s 5’3″ and 148 pounds.

He was last seen Tuesday wearing blue medical scrubs.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 843-248-1520.