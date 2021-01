HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — The Horry County Police are searching for a missing man last seen near Carolina Forest.

Courtesy: HCPD

Rodriguez Gibbs was last seen at Handley’s Pub & Grub near Carolina Forest on January 6 at 11 p.m..

Gibbs may be driving a tan 2003 Ford Taurus with SC tag MJY913, according to officials with the Horry County Police Department.

Call 843-915-8477 with any information.

