HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are searching for a missing man last seen Friday.

According to police, Gregory Vincent Rice, 46, was last seen near Flintlake Drive outside of Myrtle Beach.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-915-8477.