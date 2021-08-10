Horry County police search for missing man last seen Sunday near Myrtle Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are searching for a missing man last seen Sunday near Myrtle Beach.

Jose Martinez, 26, was last seen at about 10 a.m. Sunday on Burcale Road near Myrtle Beach, according to police. He was last seen wearing a striped polo shirt and khaki shorts.

Martinez is 5’10” and 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, according to police.

Martinez is known to drive a 2015 Nissan Sentra with South Carolina license plate CXN-700. Police think he could be headed to or through the Rock Hill area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-248-1520 or a local law enforcement agency.