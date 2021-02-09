Horry County police search for missing person last seen Monday

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are searching for a missing 26-year-old last seen Monday.

Corey William Morrison, 26, was last seen Monday at about 1 a.m. near Murphy’s Law on Highway 17 Bypass, police said.

Police were in the Azalea Lakes neighborhood Tuesday evening searching, according to Mikayla Moskov with Horry County police. Moskov added searching any area a person has connection to is standard procedure for missing persons cases.

Morrison is 5’9″ and 120 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-248-1520.