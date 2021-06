MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are searching for a non-violent suspect near Myrtle Beach, according to the department.

Officers and K9s are searching in the Queens Harbor neighborhood, police said. The person is wanted for non-violent offenses and fled from police earlier Wednesday.

🚨SEARCH FOR WANTED PERSON🚨#HCPD is searching for a person wanted for non-violent offenses who fled from officers earlier today.



Community members may see officers and K9s near the Queens Harbor neighborhood outside of Myrtle Beach.



There is no risk to the community. pic.twitter.com/UXh5NZ3GF6 — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) June 30, 2021

There is no threat to the community.