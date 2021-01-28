Horry County police searching for man considered to be missing and endangered

Thomas Brady and the vehicle he was last seen in. (Source: Horry County Police Department)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — Horry County police are asking for the public’s help to find a man who is considered missing and endangered.

Thomas Edward Brady, 56, was last seen Tuesday when he drove away from his home near Antler Ridge Cove.

He was driving a white 2020 Nissan Rogue with a paper tag K1220ZV, according to a social media post from the Horry County Police Department.

Police said a medical condition puts him at risk. Brady walks with a limp and usually has a cane.

He is 6’ and weighs 190 lbs. He has salt and pepper hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (843) 915-8577.