Horry County police searching for man considered to be missing and endangered

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — Horry County police are asking for the public’s help to find a man who is considered missing and endangered.
Thomas Edward Brady, 56, was last seen Tuesday when he drove away from his home near Antler Ridge Cove.
He was driving a white 2020 Nissan Rogue with a paper tag K1220ZV, according to a social media post from the Horry County Police Department.
Police said a medical condition puts him at risk. Brady walks with a limp and usually has a cane.
He is 6’ and weighs 190 lbs. He has salt and pepper hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (843) 915-8577.