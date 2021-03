HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are asking for the public’s help to find a man who has been missing since March 4.

Thomas Brady, 57, was last seen on Veneda Court near Forestbrook, according to a social media post from the Horry County Police Department.

He is 6 feet tall and weighs 182 lbs. Brady has a prosthetic right leg and walks with a cane.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call (843) 248-1520.