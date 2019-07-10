Woman previously reported missing in Horry County found safe

UPDATE: 6:10 A.M. WEDNESDAY:

The Horry County Police Department says Gladys Adkins, 69, has been found safe.

GARDEN CITY, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Police Department needs your help to find a missing vacationer last seen in Garden City.

Officers are trying to locate Gladys Adkins who was in the area vacationing with family from West Virginia. Adkins is 69-years-old and was last seen wearing a blue blouse and khaki shorts. She is 5’2 with brown eyes and grey hair.

Adkins also has dementia and is not familiar with the area.

If you see her you are asked to call Horry County Police at (843) 248-1520.

