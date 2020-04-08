Horry County police to golf cart owners: ‘Is a joyride really worth the risk?’

HORRY CO, SC (WBTW) – Police are asking golf cart owners to only use the carts to access a job, visit family, to exercise, or for essential goods and services.

All other activities are currently banned, Horry County police reminded residents on their Facebook page. The reminder came with a photo of a group of people socializing in golf carts submitted by a resident, police said.

“What does that mean? You CAN use your golf cart to check on a relative down the street, pick up a loaf and jug from the corner, or go jog at a nearby park,” the department posted. “You CANNOT use your golf cart to take a tour of the neighborhood or go to a friend’s house for a barbecue…

“The fact of the matter is that COVID-19 is in our community. Around the world, people are dying from complications of the disease. Think about that—is a joyride really worth the risk?”