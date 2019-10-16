Horry County proposes fines for repeat false alarm calls

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Proposed rules to increase penalties for false alarms in Horry County are moving forward.

Horry County Council passed the first of three readings for revisions to the false alarm ordinance at Tuesday night’s meeting. The proposed changes mean someone would be fined $200 if their building has three false alarms in a year.

Each false alarm after that would also be considered a separate infraction. If someone has more than ten false alarms in a year, they could have to pay the cost of the emergency resources used to respond to those calls.

Horry County police say they received about 13,000 alarms in 2018, with only 43 being legitimate calls.

